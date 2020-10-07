Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stake Lowered by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,088 shares during the quarter. Chemung Financial comprises 2.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co. owned about 8.09% of Chemung Financial worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 165,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

CHMG stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $20.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

CHMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

