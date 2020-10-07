CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Down 9.3%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 10,858,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 7,416,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $24.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 295.29% and a negative net margin of 285.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CHF Solutions Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CHF Solutions by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

