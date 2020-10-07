CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.56

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHINA COAL ENER/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

