CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.18

Shares of CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

