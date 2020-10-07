China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

China Zenix Auto International Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)’s share price rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.42.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs.

