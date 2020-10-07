Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.71.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.74. The firm has a market cap of $305.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$34.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

