Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. 1,084,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,711,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

