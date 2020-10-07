Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Shares Down 0.8%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

CKNHF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

