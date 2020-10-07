Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.78. 266,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 119,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.
Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Read More: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.