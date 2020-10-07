Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.78. 266,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 119,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.