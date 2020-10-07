Coastal Capital Group Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $4,259,362. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.24. 707,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $129.85. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

