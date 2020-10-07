Coastal Capital Group Inc. Acquires 52 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $759,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after purchasing an additional 647,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,186 shares of company stock worth $33,155,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $8.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.00. The company had a trading volume of 857,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $504.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

