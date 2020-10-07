Coastal Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 145 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.64. 807,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,244. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.