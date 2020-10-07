Coastal Capital Group Inc. Boosts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $4,233,000. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $45,653,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

BAC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 47,430,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,463,773. The firm has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

