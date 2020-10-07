Coastal Capital Group Inc. Buys 246 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000.

BATS:NOBL traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 348,320 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34.

