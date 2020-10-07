Coastal Capital Group Inc. Buys 272 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. 4,915,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

