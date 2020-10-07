Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 75,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,518. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

