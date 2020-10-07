Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,459.14. 1,803,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,238. The company has a market capitalization of $992.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,531.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,412.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

