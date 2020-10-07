Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,075.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 479,522 shares of company stock worth $32,446,379 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 759,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,376. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

