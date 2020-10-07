Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 93,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.