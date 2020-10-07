Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

UNP stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,166. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $205.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

