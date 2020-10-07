Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.7% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.56. 13,428,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,454. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.