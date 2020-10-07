Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $229,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.04. 9,393,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,767,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.