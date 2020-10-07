Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $32.66 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 842,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $57.51. 1,260,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

