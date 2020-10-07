Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $36,000 Position in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 104.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Trevena were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Trevena by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trevena by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

Trevena stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 8,881,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,745. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trevena Inc has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.83.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Trevena Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

