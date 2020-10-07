Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.56. 725,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,522. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

