Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $84,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $684.82.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $21.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $720.28. 391,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,346. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $700.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.