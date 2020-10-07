Coastal Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $104.55. 1,470,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,865. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

