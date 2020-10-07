Coastal Capital Group Inc. Invests $33,000 in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

SPIB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 1,281,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

