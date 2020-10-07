Coastal Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ACWX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. 871,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

