Coastal Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 22.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $77,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Wealthcare Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. 3,491,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,130. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

