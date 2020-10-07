Coastal Capital Group Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 137.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.66. 3,384,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.