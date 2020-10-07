Coastal Capital Group Inc. Purchases 607 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 118,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 70,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.74. 4,102,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

