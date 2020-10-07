Coastal Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,482 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,443,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

