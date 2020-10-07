Coastal Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $93.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,193.49. 293,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,209.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,731.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,432.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

