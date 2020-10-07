Coastal Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock traded up $93.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,193.49. 293,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,209.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,731.90.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,432.98.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
