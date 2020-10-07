Coastal Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.62.

SPGI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.90. 699,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.70. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

