Coastal Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Chevron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,544,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,795. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

