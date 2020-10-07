Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,696.62.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,460.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,537.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,415.66. The firm has a market cap of $993.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

