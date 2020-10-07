Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.03. 795,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

