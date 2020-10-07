Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 134 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.26. 2,982,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.05. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $270.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,490 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,516. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

