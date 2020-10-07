Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 408 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,836.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 78,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,308. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

