Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,373,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,286. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

