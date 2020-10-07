Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 638 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

IWR stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 722,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

