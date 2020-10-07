Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.88. 5,415,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,311,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $385.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

