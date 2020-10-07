CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $575,887.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00259519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01525786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00157776 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

