Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report sales of $24.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $25.20 billion. Comcast reported sales of $26.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $102.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.09 billion to $103.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $110.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $106.79 billion to $113.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Comcast stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. 528,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,090,676. The company has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 189,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $7,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.