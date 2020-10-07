Comparing Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) & Prevail Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PRVL)

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.19 million ($2.22) -4.71 Innate Pharma $96.12 million 3.24 -$23.25 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Prevail Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prevail Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prevail Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 125.56%. Given Prevail Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prevail Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Prevail Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics N/A -50.48% -44.40% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.2% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. In addition, it offers a commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, an oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.