Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 2,709,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,423,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

