Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $388.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

