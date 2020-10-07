Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDOR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.45. Condor Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.50.

About Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.