Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) shares traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.71. 604,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 521,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,250,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after buying an additional 1,502,498 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,342,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after buying an additional 396,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 668,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,796,000.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

